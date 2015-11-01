Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has added his weight behind the Barcelona charm offensive to try to land Liverpool play-maker The Irish Times reports that the Spanish international made comments at a Facebook Live video on Friday that will once again fuel speculation of a summer switch for the Brazilian.

Pique stated that he would “Welcome Coutinho with open arms” should the 24-year-old decide that his future will be at the Camp Nou. These comments follow hot on the trail of former player Rivaldo who stated last week that he would love to see his fellow countryman at the club next season. Add to this former captain Xavi’s glowing recent praise of the player and it seems that the Blaugrana are doing their upmost to try to tempt him to Catalunya in the summer.



Coutinho had been a revelation for Liverpool this season until injury forced him out of the Christmas and New Year schedule.