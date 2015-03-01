After Sunday night’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the first-leg of the Spanish Super Cup, Barcelona chiefs are ready to head to Germany to close out a deal with Borussia Dortmund for French midfielder Ousmane Dembele.



The 20-year-old, who has been suspended by his current club and forced to train alone due to the fact that he has refused to talk to club officials who he claims have gone back on their word over a possible move to the Camp Nou.



It was reported last week that Dortmund had told the youngster that if a suitable offer came in then they would allow him to negotiate a departure to Catalonia. After a bid was rejected thought to be around €100M, Dembele effectively went on strike with his future now more uncertain than ever.

