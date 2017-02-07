Bernardo Silva. The journal claims that the 22-year-old caught the attention of the Catalan giants whilst they were on a scouting mission for his Monaco team-mate Fabinho.

Reports in Mundo Deportivo state that Barcelona will try to hijack Manchester United’s attempts to sign Portuguese midfielder. The journal claims that the 22-year-old caught the attention of the Catalan giants whilst they were on a scouting mission for his Monaco team-mate Fabinho.

The player has the same agent (Jorge Mendes) as United boss Jose Mourinho and this is thought to have given the Red Devils the advantage in the race to sign the player. However, it seems as though Barcelona have been keeping close tabs on the player with the club’s technical director, Robert Fernandez, recently spotted at Monaco’s game against Nice.



Silva had an excellent game on Tuesday despite his side going down 5-3 to Manchester City in the Champions League last 16 first-leg and latest reports suggest that a fee of around £70 million may be needed to prize him away from the principality.