Reports from Spain state that Barcelona are planning a double unveiling of new players on Thursday. The Catalan giants secured the services of former Spurs midfielder Paulinho on Monday and club chiefs are arranging a press-conference for later this week to introduce their new Brazilian signing.



Philippe Coutinho present at the same press-conference.

It’s Paulinho’s fellow countryman that all the attention surrounds however and Sports journal Mundo Deportivo (via The Express) understands that the club also want to havepresent at the same press-conference.

Barca bosses are stepping up their quest to get the deal over the line after the player submitted a transfer request last week at Liverpool. With the Merseyside club having stated that he was not for sale just 60 minutes before that request was handed in, a stand-off has now developed between the two parties.



Latest reports suggest that the Blaugrana will now smash the £100M barrier to bring him to the Camp Nou in a desperate bid to get the deal finalised in the coming days. Whether he will appear in front of the world’s media on Thursday remains to be seen.