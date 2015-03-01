Barcelona planning to unveil Coutinho as their new signing on Thursday
15 August at 10:05
Reports from Spain state that Barcelona are planning a double unveiling of new players on Thursday. The Catalan giants secured the services of former Spurs midfielder Paulinho on Monday and club chiefs are arranging a press-conference for later this week to introduce their new Brazilian signing.
It’s Paulinho’s fellow countryman that all the attention surrounds however and Sports journal Mundo Deportivo (via The Express) understands that the club also want to have Philippe Coutinho present at the same press-conference.
Barca bosses are stepping up their quest to get the deal over the line after the player submitted a transfer request last week at Liverpool. With the Merseyside club having stated that he was not for sale just 60 minutes before that request was handed in, a stand-off has now developed between the two parties.
Latest reports suggest that the Blaugrana will now smash the £100M barrier to bring him to the Camp Nou in a desperate bid to get the deal finalised in the coming days. Whether he will appear in front of the world’s media on Thursday remains to be seen.
