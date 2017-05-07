Barcelona players identify perfect replacement for Luis Enrique
07 May at 16:29Luis Enrique will step down as Barcelona coach in the summer and many coaches are being linked with the Camp Nou job. Everton manager Ronald Koeman has recently released an interview claiming that he dreams of coaching the blaugrana one day but the former Barcelona star is not the only manager on Barcelona’s shopping list.
One week ago, Barcelona were said to have made contact with former PSG coach Laurent Blanc although no more news emerged from the capital of Cataluña regarding a possible appointment of the former Barcelona centre-back.
Jorge Sampaoli and Ernesto Valverde are also rumoured to be considered as possible replacements for Luis Enrique although Juan Carlos Unzué is believed to be the leading candidate to replace the former AS Roma boss. Unzué is the current assistant coach of Barcelona and several stars have been backing the Spaniard to take over at the club at the end of the season.
According to reports in Spain, Barcelona players have already identified Unzué as the perfect replacement for Luis Enrique and most Barcelona players believe he should be appointed as the next Barcelona head coach.
