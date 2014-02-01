Barcelona players tell Neymar to make his mind up over a move to PSG as player gets involved in training ground bust-up
28 July at 12:35
It’s the transfer story of the summer but it’s having a huge negative effect on the dressing-room at Barcelona. We are talking of course, about the proposed move of Brazilian superstar Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain. As conflicting stories continue to emerge from Spain, Don Balon writes that some of the club’s senior players have told the 25-year-old to make his mind up about where he wants to play his football next term.
The portal claims that Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have advised their colleague to sort his future out quickly and “end the agony that is killing the group”.
The reality seems to be that no one really knows what the player’s next move will be as reports also emerge today that Neymar stormed out of a training session earlier today after a bust-up with new signing Nelson Semedo as the team prepare for Saturday’s El Clasico stateside against Real Madrid. Other reports also state that the Blaugrana have given the green-light for him to leave the Camp Nou this summer.
