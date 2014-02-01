Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain. As conflicting stories continue to emerge from Spain,

It’s the transfer story of the summer but it’s having a huge negative effect on the dressing-room at Barcelona. We are talking of course, about the proposed move of Brazilian superstarto Paris Saint-Germain. As conflicting stories continue to emerge from Spain, Don Balon writes that some of the club’s senior players have told the 25-year-old to make his mind up about where he wants to play his football next term.

The portal claims that Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have advised their colleague to sort his future out quickly and “end the agony that is killing the group”.

