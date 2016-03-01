Antonio Conte. The Catalan giants are still looking for a successor to Luis Enrique and the journal understands that the Italian has emerged as their top target.

The Express claims in an exclusive today that Barcelona are lining up a shock move for Chelsea boss. The Catalan giants are still looking for a successor to Luis Enrique and the journal understands that the Italian has emerged as their top target.

Conte, who is under contract for another year, has yet to commit his long term future to Stamford Bridge and is also being targeted by Inter Milan. His family are still not in London despite reports stating that he was planning to bring them over in time for next season.



The same report also claims that if Conte does decide to leave West London after just a single season, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has already lined up former CSKA Moscow boss Leonid Slutsky as his replacement. The 45-year-old Russian has been living in the English capital since January and is a close friend and confident of the billionaire businessman.