Barcelona: possible Dani Alves replacement ‘desperate’ to work with José Mourinho
23 April at 18:05As we reported yesterday, Barcelona seem to have finally identified a replacement for Dani Alves who left the Camp Nou last season with Barcelona that failed to sign any replacement for the Brazilian right-back. Dani Alves made return to his old house earlier this week when he faced Barcelona in the Champions League quarter finals managing to eliminate his former club and make it through the quarter finals with Juventus.
According to L’Equipe, PSG defender Aurier has been identified by Barcelona executives as the perfect replacement for Dani Alves, so much so the La Liga giants have already made contact to sign the Ivorian defender at the end of the season.
Aurier’s PSG contract runs until 2019 but the player is reported to be not willing to sign a contract extension with his club.
Trouble is, Barcelona will be facing competition from Manchester United in the summer as the Red Devils are also interested in signing the 24-year-old. In addition to that, Aurier is also open to move to the Old Trafford as, still according to L’Equipe, he is desperate to work with José Mourinho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic who, however, may not be offered a contract extension at the Old Trafford after his knee injury.
