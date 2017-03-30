Barcelona: possible L.Enrique replacement admits he’d like to coach Messi as Brazilian wonderkid drops transfer hint
30 March at 18:10Barcelona are being linked with moves for several big players in the summer including Juventus star Paulo Dybala but the blaugrana priority is to find a replacement for Luis Enrique who has already decided to leave the club at the end of the season.
Jorge Sampaoli is one of those managers linked with replacing the Catalan boss at the Nou Camp and talking to Diario Olé (via Mundo Deportivo), the Argentinean has admitted that he’d like to coach Messi one day.
“I’d like to see him [Messi] in training every day”, the former Chile boss told the Argentinian paper.
“It would be a dream to have him at my disposals. If a manager can rely on such a big player, he knows he has the 95% of chances to win the game. ”
“Every opponent struggle when Leo is fit, I’m sorry my country do not respect him and do not treat him as he would deserve.”
Despite Sampaoli’s words, the leading candidate for the Barcelona job remains Luis Enrique’s assistant Unzue.
Meantime, one of the most promising players of the entire football panorama, Vinicius Junior, has whispered he also like to join Barcelona one day.
The ‘next Neymar’ has released an interview to Globoesporte saying: "I always watch videos of Neymar and try to do the same things as him and even a little bit better. I like to play video games a lot, and I always like to be Barcelona."
The 16-year-old can’t join Barcelona until he’s 18 and Flamengo have slapped € 30 million price-tag on the promising Brazilian who is said to be in direct contact with Neymar.
