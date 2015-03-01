Barcelona pounce on Man Utd summer defensive target
09 February at 18:04Manchester United are known to be long-time admirers of Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof. The Sweden centre-back will be one of the hottest commodities in the summer transfer window and the Red Devils are said to have already reached an agreement with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes over a possible summer move.
Benfica, however, are not willing to sell the 23-year old for less than € 40 million and reports in Portugal suggest that Barcelona are also being monitoring the situation of the Swedish defender.
The blaugrana want to restyle their defensive pack with Gerard Pique and Javier Mascherano who are both on their 30s and Samuel Umtiti who is slowing but steadily adapting to live in Spain.
Portuguese paper O Jogo claims that a release clause of € 60 million is included in Lindelof’s contract and that the LaLiga giants are not open to match the player’s minimum transfer fee although they would be open to negotiate a lower price-tag for the rock-solid defender.
