Barcelona are already considering the future of their star Neymar. The Nou Camp hierarchy, of course, do not want to sell the Brazilian star who would be welcomed with open arms in Manchester and Paris. According to AS.com the blaugrana have already identified the potential heir of Neymar.His name isThe 16-year-old, however,on the talented attacking midfielder.Vinicius Junior is said to be already in contact with his compatriot Neymar. AS.com claimsThe representatives of the Nou Camp hierarchy in Brazil,played a key role in signing Neymar back in the days, stealing him from under the noses of Real Madrid and he will also be in charge of negotiations to take Neymar’s heir at the Nou Camp.