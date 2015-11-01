Barcelona are preparing a final assault on Liverpool in the hope of landing their star attack Philippe Coutinho, according to Spanish publication Sport.



The Brazil international has been linked with a move to the La Liga giants ever since Neymar left the Nou Camp to French side Paris Saint-Germain for a world record-breaking £200m.







Barcelona brought in Ousmane Dembele for 105 million euros from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund on Friday but still have eyes for Coutinho, as they prepare one last attempt for the playmaker.



With the mega funds they have received from the Neymar transfer, Barca have found that it is a double-edged sword; the amount was high, but it was so publicised that clubs with Barca’s main targets were able to raise their valuations to an astronomical amount.

It is why Liverpool so far have rejected every Barca bid, even with Coutinho handing in a transfer request. Though on Tuesday it is thought that the Catalan’s bid will reach the heights of around £150m.



Follow: @Jac_Talbot