If reports are to be believed, Barcelona are preparing another approach for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho in January.

The 25-year-old was a subject of strong interest from Barcelona this past summer but ended up staying put at Anfield, as Liverpool rejected multiple bids for the Brazilian. Despite that, Barcelona haven’t given up on the former Inter Milan superstar.

The Catalans are set to go all out for Coutinho in the winter, with Lionel Messi having signed a new deal already. It is said that Josep Maria Bartomeu wants the club to challenge on all fronts this season and Messi himself desires to have more world-class players around him.

After having signed Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona missed out on Coutinho, Marco Verratti and Angel di Maria this past summer and see the winter window as the perfect opportunity to improve the side. Coutinho is a player who is liked a lot by Robert Fernandez, as they look to win the Champions League this season.

Kaustubh Pandey