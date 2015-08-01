Philippe Coutinho has agreed to join Barcelona this summer. The journal claims that it’s now up to the two clubs to agree a transfer fee for the 24-year-old.

It’s understood that Liverpool are holding out for £76M whilst the Blaugrana are trying to reduce the fee and negotiations are set to continue at the end of the current campaign. The Catalan giants are also believed to have assured Coutinho that he will be a regular starter next season if he heads to the Camp Nou and that they are certain the player wants to make the summer switch to join his international team-mate and friend Neymar.



Indeed, Coutinho’s desire to leave Anfield could be the deciding factor and having spoken to the players entourage, it’s believed Barca chiefs have encouraged the player to push for a move in order to get bring the transfer fee down. Coutinho is currently under contract until 2022 having recently signed a new deal at his current employers.