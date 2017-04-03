Barcelona prepare opening bid for Juventus star Dybala
03 April at 18:50Barcelona are said to be preparing an opening bid to sign Juventus star Paulo Dybala next summer. The blaugrana are long time admirers of the Argentinean striker and are rumoured to be in competition with Real Madrid over the signing of the former Palermo star.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, however, is reported to prefer Chelsea ace Eden Hazard despite Florentino Perez would opt to sign Dybala if he’d have a chance to sign both players once the current season comes to an end.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Dybala has put new contract talks on hold as he wants to be informed about the offer that Barcelona and Real Madrid are preparing for him.
The Spanish paper claims Dybala would be open to move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid at the end of the season, snubbing a move to the Premier League with Manchester City and Chelsea also interested in signing La Joya.
Barcelona, however, would struggle to sign both Dybala and Philippe Coutinho who is another long time target of the Nou Camp hierarchy.
Meantime, Juventus are confident that they will finally manage to persuade the Argentinean to sign a contract extension with the J Stadium outfit with a pay rise which would skyrocket the player’s salary from € 2.5 million a year to € 7 million-a-year.
