Reports from Spain suggest that Barcelona are planning a summer raid on North London with Tottenham Hotspur’s Kyle Walker the main subject of their interest. The Catalan giants are looking for major defensive reinforcements ahead of next term and the right-back position at the Camp Nou is a priority concern.





With Aleix Vidal out for the rest of the season with a dislocated ankle, coach Luis Enrique only has one recognised player (Sergio Roberto) to play this role and according to the London Evening Standard via Mundo Deportivo , the 26-year-old England international has become the club’s primary summer choice.

Walker only signed a new deal at White Hart Lane last year and chairman Daniel Levy is in no mood to let the player leave. Only recently, reports stated that both Manchester clubs were interested in Walker and his club and England team-mate Danny Rose and were ready to offer £60 million for the pair. Latest word is that Levy is believed to be looking for this amount for either of his two stars.



Should their pursuit of Walker proved unsuccessful, the Spanish journal claims that Barca chiefs will head to the Emirates to try to secure a deal for Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, a former pupil at the Camp Nou.