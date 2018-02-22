Barcelona president gives Liverpool Dembélé transfer hope

Barcelona president José Maria Bartomeu has talked about the club’s summer transfer plans with RAC1. Ousmane Dembélé has failed to justify his € 150 million price-tag this season and several reports link him with a move away from Barcelona in the summer.

The French winger is reported to be a potential transfer target for Liverpool in case the Reds sell Salah after the end of the season.



Bartomeu has not denied that the player could leave in the summer claiming that the player’s future ‘will be evauled’.



“Right now his future is not in doubt. He is a bargain for the future and we believe in him. We will decide what to do at the end of the season.”



Spanish media also claim Dembélé could be sold on loan in the summer.



Dembélé is not the only La Liga star to be linked with a move to Liverpool as Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has also being strongly linked with a move to Anfield Road.

