Interviewed by The New York Times, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu spoke of the "Neymar case", not definitively closing the door to the Brazilian player, though the Catalan club’s motives are to retain the 25 year old attacker.

"Neymar Is one of our top players and I do not want to lose him. We want him to continue with us. He still has four years on his contract so there's nothing left to say. You know that if players decide to leave, they're free to do it. But we need him, because if we want to win we need to have the best players."

Speculation has been steadily increasing over the last week concerning Neymar’s switch to PSG, most likely breaking the world record transfer fee. Talk has begun in locker rooms and in business encounters, with everyone adding their piece to the story. Until the transfer window closes, the cloud of uncertainty remains hanging over the “Neymar case”.



@davidbaleno, adapted and translated

David Baleno