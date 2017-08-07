Barcelona president slams Psg and Neymar over € 222m move
07 August at 15:45Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartemeu talked to the club’s members on Monday afternoon in his first public appearance after Neymar’s € 222 million move to Psg.
“Neymar is part of our past now. He had been playing for us for four years but he has taken his decision”, Bartomeu said.
“We did everything we could to persuade him to stay at Barcelona but nobody can put his own interest ahead of the club. We have an history of 118 years. We had players like Kubala, Maradona, Cruyff, Schuster and Ronaldinho. We have more than 140.000 members, Barcelona belongs to them not to a sheikh or an oligarch.”
“We knew Neymar could have left and that’s why we raised his release clause. We were happy either ways but his manners were not great. He didn’t behave as a Barcelona player should. The loyalty of Leo Messi must be an example for everybody, just like Iniesta’s.”
