Barcelona presidenttalked to the club’s members on Monday afternoon in his first public appearance after Neymar’s € 222 million move to Psg.“Neymar is part of our past now. He had been playing for us for four years but he has taken his decision”, Bartomeu said. “We did everything we could to persuade him to stay at Barcelona but nobody can put his own interest ahead of the club.. We have more than 140.000 members, Barcelona belongs to them not to a sheikh or an oligarch.”“We knew Neymar could have left and that’s why we raised his release clause. We were happy either ways but his manners were not great. He didn’t behave as a Barcelona player should.