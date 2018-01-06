Barcelona president thanks Liverpool after Coutinho deal
08 January at 23:15Josep Maria Bartomeu (Fc Barcelona president) seemed quite pleased with his latest addition, former Liverpool star Coutinho. After signing his new contract with Barcelona up until 2023, Coutinho was then presented to the press. Here is what Bartomeu had to say about the Coutinho arrival as he spoke to the press (Mundo Deportivo) :
" Coutinho was very happy to come here, it was one of his goals. He was patient but in the end, he is now here. I want to thank Liverpool for allowing Coutinho to join us. We are excited about this opportunity and we had tried to get him since last summer. All of our technical team, Pep Segura, Robert Fernandez, Ernesto Valverde wanted him. It wasn't easy but we are happy to now have him on board. He is one of the biggest players in the world and he will stay here for many years to come. Other teams? Yes there were other teams but he wanted to join Valverde's project. This is a big step in the right direction for us".
