Barcelona are preparing to take Malaga’s owner to

Tweeting on Wednesday, Abdullah Nasser Al Thani took offence to a comment made by Luis Enrique by writing 'the scum of Catalonia' on his twitter profile.

The Catalans are set to make an official complaint to the Spanish Anti-Violence Committee.

The story began when Coach Luis Enrique cynically questioned Malaga’s ability to somehow frustrate Real Madrid on the final day of the season.

Coached by former Merengue star Michel, the Andalusians would not, according to Enrique, be motivated to go and get a result.

"With the help of god we will [beat Real Madrid]," Al Thani tweeted on Wednesday. "But the scum of Catalonia will not get a whiff of the league title after their lies about Michel."

Barcelona took little time to issue a reply: "The club would like to express its rejection and indignation regarding the content of the tweet," it read. "These actions violate the principles of fair play, ethics, and legality that govern our sport."