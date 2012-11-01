Barcelona have abandoned their pursuit of Nice midfielder Jean Seri. Reports from Catalonia state that a deal for the 26-year-old Ivorian was all set to go through but the club have pulled the plug at the last minute.





What this decision has to do with reports this morning that the Blaugrana will make a fourth attempt for Philippe Coutinho i s unclear but it seems there cannot be no coincidence that the Seri news comes just a short while after news that a final £136M offer for the Brazilian will be tabled.



Catalan journal Sport writes that Barca were ready to pay the €40M release clause for Seri but backed out with the deal almost complete. Sources close to the club state that it was purely a footballing decision and not a financial one.

It now seems as though Barcelona have placed all their eggs in one basket and have gambled everything on being able to bring Coutinho from Liverpool this summer.