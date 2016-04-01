Barcelona: Rafinha agrees personal terms with Inter
13 January at 09:00Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has reached a verbal agreement with Inter, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. The player’s father Mazinho met Barcelona chiefs yesterday night telling the blaugrana that his son wants to leave Barcelona in the current transfer window.
The player is pushing to move to Serie A but Barcelona have rejected Inter’s opening bid. The nerazzurri have offered Barcelona to sign the player on loan with a € 20 million buy-out clause.
The player, however, wants to leave Barcelona and is going to push for his Barcelona exit in January. The Brazilian has been struggling with injuries of late and wants to join a big European side to get more game time.
Rafinha’s agent/father has confirmed that Barcelona will evaluate Inter’s new offer in the coming hours admitting that is son wants to leave the Camp Nou in the current transfer window.
Inter have already reached a verbal agreement with the Brazilian. Now it is up to Barcelona.
