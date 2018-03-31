Inter loanee Rafinha is slowly imposing himself at the San Siro after joining the Serie A giants on a six-month deal this past January. The Brazilian had remained out of action for several months before joining the Serie A giants who have a € 32 million option to make the player’s move permanent at the end of the season.The nerazzurri may ask for a lower price-tag in the summer, meantime the player shows he is feeling every day better in Milan.“I am proud of this team”, Rafinha wrote on his official Instagram account.“We are all united, just like a family.”Watch Rafinha’s social media post right below: