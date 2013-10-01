Barcelona are set to raise their offer for Coutinho as the blaugrana have made the Brazilian star their summer transfer priority to replace Neymar, Il Corriere dello Sport reports.



A meeting between the representatives of Barcelona and Liverpool is scheduled for today and the blaugrana are expected to raise their offer for the Brazilian star.



According to the Italian paper Barcelona will put € 100 million on the table if Liverpool will reject their opening € 80 million bid.







The La Liga giants could also include either Rafinha or Andre Gomes in a potential player-plus cash swap deal, trying to lower Coutinho’s price-tag.



Il Corriere dello Sport confirms Coutinho has handed in a transfer request at Liverpool. He has reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona and he is now keen to join the Camp Nou.



​Coutinho is reported to have already told Klopp that he wants to leave Liverpool and join Barcelona.

