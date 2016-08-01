Reports from Don Balon say that Barcelona are close to signing Real Betis midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The 21-year-old Betis midfielder, who did feature against Catalan yesterday, has been one of the best players at the club this season. He has scored twice, assisting thrice in 16 appearances, out of which 12 have been starts.

Don Balon says that Barcelona see him as a long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta, who was left out from the squad against Betis yesterday. It is said that the club has reached a principle agreement with Betis for the signing of Ruiz, who will stay for a reason more at his club on the completion of the deal before joining Barcelona a season on.

A product of the Betis youth academy, Ruiz has convinced Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez of his abilities and it is felt that he will soon replace Iniesta, who will be done at Barcelona in a season and a half.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)