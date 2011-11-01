Barcelona are set to rival Manchester City for another Monaco sensation, Thomas Lemar.

Lemar has been excellent of late, part of a Monaco side that has taken over Ligue 1, leading the league by three points over holders PSG.

Lemar, 21, has scored eleven goals and made eight assists in all comps this season, earning his first French cap too.

Lemar is the kind of direct winger Barcelona could always do with.

L’Equipe had reported City’s interest a few weeks ago, claiming that Bayern Munich were also very interested in Lemar. His Monaco side has already knocked Manchester City out of the Champions League, also beating Tottenham twice on their way to the quarter-finals.