Barcelona ready €30m bid for City, Bayern target
27 March at 16:00Barcelona are set to rival Manchester City for another Monaco sensation, Thomas Lemar.
L’Equipe write (via B/R) that Barcelona are so interested that they’re readying a €30 million for the French winger.
Lemar has been excellent of late, part of a Monaco side that has taken over Ligue 1, leading the league by three points over holders PSG.
Lemar, 21, has scored eleven goals and made eight assists in all comps this season, earning his first French cap too.
Sun Sport had written recently that City were ready to make an £140 million swoop for a whole bundle of Monaco stars, from Lemar himself to Kylian M’Bappe’ and Benjamin Mendy.
Lemar is the kind of direct winger Barcelona could always do with.
L’Equipe had reported City’s interest a few weeks ago, claiming that Bayern Munich were also very interested in Lemar. His Monaco side has already knocked Manchester City out of the Champions League, also beating Tottenham twice on their way to the quarter-finals.
Go to comments