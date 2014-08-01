Reports over in Spain suggest that Barcelona are ready to bring young Colombian defender Yerri Mina to the Camp Nou nine months ahead of schedule. The 22-year-old, who currently plies his trade in Brazil with Palmeiras, was due to head to Catalonia next summer with the Barca already having struck a deal to pay his €9M release clause.





According to Sport however, the fact that the club has just been eliminated from the Copa Libertadores (South America’s version of the Champions League) means that the Blaugrana could swoop early to get their man.

Having lost out on a deal to bring Inigo Martinez to the Camp Nou from Real Sociedad due to the player’s high release clause, new boss Ernesto Valverde is desperate to strengthen his defence ahead of the new campaign.



Reports in Brazil however, state that Barcelona still has priorities in other positions as they search for a successor to Neymar. This seems to refer to yesterday’s new assault for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho which was rejected by the Premier League side.