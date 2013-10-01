Barcelona has always had a special relationship with players and managers from the Netherlands; from Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels to Patrick Kluivert and Ronald Koeman, Dutchman have played a special part in the history of the Catalan giants and this trend looks set to continue because the son of one of the aforementioned, could be ready to take his place in the Pantheon of greats at the club.



The player in question isson of Patrick who at just 18 years of age, has broken into the first-team at Ajax and has already got observers predicting a huge future in the game for him. The forward, who specialises out wide on the right wing, dreams of following in his father’s footsteps and according to Don Balon has caught the attention of Barca scouts.

The portal also states that contact has been made with the player’s representatives along with another highly-rated Ajax youngster, 20-year-old defender Davinson Sanchez, as the Catalan giants look to build for the future.