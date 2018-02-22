This will be the 238th El Clasico in all competitions. Barcelona have won 93 games and Real Madrid have won 95 (D49).



The Cules have failed to win in their last three Clasicos at the Camp Nou in all competitions (D1 L2), their last win against Real Madrid at home was in March 2015 (2-1).



The Whites could be the first team in El Clasico history to reach 400 goals in all competitions (399 currently - Barcelona have scored 387 goals).



Barcelona can record their 50th La Liga win at home against Real Madrid (W49 D18 L20). Only against four teams have they won more often at home: Espanyol (66), Athletic (61), Real Sociedad (60) and Sevilla (57).



The Blaugranas can win both of their La Liga games against Real Madrid in the same season for the first time since 2013/14, under Gerardo Martino.



This will be the first El Clasico in which one of the teams has already been crowned champions of La Liga since May 2008. Real Madrid won the title and then the El Clasico by 4-1.