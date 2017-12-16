La Liga giants Barcelona have received massive bids from Chinese clubs for veteran midfielder Andres Iniesta, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Iniesta is currently 33 and signed the first ever lifetime contract in Barcelona history back in October. It is said that he feels very good at Barcelona and his loyalty is very much the same as it was some years ago. He has made 12 appearances for the Catalans this season, out of which 11 have been starts.

A host of Chinese clubs have dizzying offers for Iniesta and are willing to multiply his salary a well. But Iniesta has knocked back all the offers and will not be leaving in January, unlike Javier Mascherano, who could be departing the Nou Camp for Hebei Fortune next month.

It is said that while Iniesta has signed a new deal, he will assess his physical state at the end of the ongoing season and will look to make a decision about his future.

