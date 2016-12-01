Barcelona refuse to give Real Madrid guard of honour

Barcelona’s director of Institutional Relations Guillermo Amor has confirmed that the Blaugrana will not be giving Real Madrid a guard of honour prior to Saturday’s El Clasico.



La Liga’s two most powerful and successful clubs are set to do battle at the Santiago Bernabéu this weekend, with the Catalan giants holding an eleven-point lead over their greatest rivals albeit having played a game more.



Earlier this season, Los Blancos won the European Supercup against Manchester United and there was no guard of honour for them in the Supercopa de Espana at Camp Nou either.



Speaking after his side’s 4-0 dismantling of Deportivo La Coruña, Amor said: “In this club, the guard of honour is usually made when we participate in the Champions League or La Liga... and this is not the case.”



The Catalans did give Madrid a guard of honour back in 2008 shortly after they had been crowned league champions.



(Marca)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)