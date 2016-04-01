Breaking: Barcelona refuse to pay Neymar's father loyalty bonus - statement released
05 August at 13:25Barcelona will not pay Neymar’s father a loyalty bonus after the player signed a world record-breaking deal with Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, according to Marca via BT Sport.
The Brazil international made a shock move to the French capital, in a deal worth around 222m euros, and an unhappy Barca, who have lost one of their key players, are now telling the 25-year-old’s father, Neymar Santos sr, that he will not receive a penny of the £23.4m bumper loyalty bonus as certain conditions have not been met.
Barca spokesman Josep Vives told Marca: “The club will not pay the bonus to Neymar’s father.
“There were three conditions: the player must not negotiate his departure from the club during the month before the bonus became payable, he must demonstrate his desire to fulfil his contract, and that we would not pay out the bonus before September 1, to ensure the transfer window was closed. Now that we know that none of these three conditions were met, we will not honour that bonus.”
