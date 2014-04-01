Barcelona rejected M'Bappe in favour of Dembele
31 August at 16:45Barcelona rejected the chance to sign Kylian M’Bappe, according to the latest reports from Spain.
Catalan station TV3 claim (via Sport) that the 18-year-old Manchester City target was not considered to be as good as Ousmane Dembele.
The latter recently joined Barcelona for € 105 million - part of the enormous €222m which they made from the sale of Neymar - while M’Bappe is expected to sign with PSG in a loan-to-buy deal worth € 180m.
M’Bappe netted 26 goals last season in all competitions, and became an instant sensation.
“The club had the chance to sign him [M’Bappe”, TV3 report, “but rejected him at the last moment and opted for Dembele”.
Barcelona were called on July 19th, and told that M’Bappe was going to leave Monaco, but also that he “was intimidated at the competition offered by Gareth Bale, Ronaldo and Karim Benzema”.
The 18-year-old sensation scored three times against Manchester City in last season’s Champions League.
