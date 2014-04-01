Barcelona rejected the chance to sign Kylian M’Bappe, according to the latest reports from Spain.

Catalan station

The latter

M’Bappe netted 26 goals last season in all competitions, and became an instant sensation.

“The club had the chance to sign him [M’Bappe”, TV3 report, “but rejected him at the last moment and opted for Dembele”.

​Barcelona were called on July 19th, and told that M’Bappe was going to leave Monaco, but also that he “was intimidated at the competition offered by Gareth Bale, Ronaldo and Karim Benzema”.

The 18-year-old sensation scored three times against Manchester City in last season’s Champions League.