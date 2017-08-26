Barcelona release update on Coutinho as ‘decisive’ meeting with Liverpool scheduled
27 August at 17:27Barcelona are still keen to sign Liverpool star Coutinho and reports in Spain confirm representatives of the La Liga giants will meet Liverpool executives in the coming hours to discuss the player’s move to the Camp Nou.
No secret Coutinho wants to leave Liverpool and join Barcelona but Liverpool are not interested in selling the talented Brazilian star.
According to Mundo Deportivo, representatives of the Blaugrana are in Liverpool to discuss the player’s transfer. A meeting between the two parties will take place in the coming hours, whilst Barcelona’s director of football Robert Fernandez has released some interesting updates to BeIn Sports.
“Talks with Liverpool are ongoing but I am not going to tell what we are doing. We want to reach a favourable situation but in order to make it happen we have to be extremely reserved. Everybody needs to have discretion, from the club to the player.”
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona hope to sign the former Inter starlet for € 120 million plus € 30 million in add-ons.
