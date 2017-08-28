FC Barcelona look set to be one of the major players in the last few days of the summer transfer window. With their pursuit of Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho now at an end, club officials continue to seek out alternatives despite the big money arrival of Ousmane Dembele last week.



Catalan journal Mundo Deportivo claims that Barca’s technical director Robert Fernandez was in Gelsenkirchen over the weekend to watch Schalke take on RB Leipzig and the subject of interest was 22-year-old Guinean midfielder Naby Keita. The player at the centre of so much speculation this summer looked certain to remain in the Bundesliga this season but latest reports claim that Barcelona are trying to close out a deal in record time.



RB Leipzig sporting director Ralph Ragnick has maintained that he will not be sold after rejecting several big money offers from Liverpool. Despite Reds boss Jurgen Klopp continuing to monitor the situation, the fact that Philippe Coutinho looks set to stay at Anfield has cooled the club’s interest for now.

