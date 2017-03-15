Barcelona resume interest in exciting French winger
19 March at 09:56Barcelona have resumed their interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele, Mundo Deporivo reports. The 19-year-old winger is a long time target of the LaLiga giants as the club’s director of sport Robert Fernandez personally scouted the player several times, even before he moved to Borussia Dortmund last summer.
Barcelona reportedly made some approaches to sign him but the player snubbed a move to the Nou Camp because, Mundo Deportivo claims, he ‘did not want to be relegated to benching role’ and preferred to playe first-team football in Germany instead.
Dembele has seven goals in 16 assists in 36 appearances with the Bundesliga giants and his contract expires in 2021. Despite his long-term deal in Germany, however, Barcelona will make an attempt to sign the player in the summer because Dembele would fit as a regular starter on the right in Barcelona’s new 3-4-3 system as Messi’s usually plays as support striker in the team’s new system.
