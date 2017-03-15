

Once upon a time, it was always considered that Barcelona would be one of the main players in any transfer window but this summer, things are a little different at the Camp Nou with Spanish journal As reporting that the Catalan giants only have €25 million to spend on new players.

The journal claims that the original amount was €60 million but last summer’s signing of Andre Gomes from Valencia meant that the club had to eat into funds set aside for this year. Now the only way the Blaugrana can boost their spending power ahead of the next campaign is to offload some of the current playing squad.



As they search for a new coach to replace Luis Enrique, the club’s power brokers will be aware that the new man at the helm may have to work on a shoestring budget and with clubs aware of their predicament, there’s a danger that Barca may have to sell players at a much cheaper rate than they would like.



The two main areas that they are reportedly looking to strengthen are in central midfield and right-back. It seems certain that Arda Turan will be one of the names leaving the club in the summer with others potentially looking nervously over their shoulders.