Barcelona are in the market for Angel Di Maria,

The Argentinian star is wanted by both Juventus and the Catalans, who need to replace Arda Turan.

The idea is that the Blaugrana want someone who can play in the middle, but also on the wings, and the former Manchester United man fits the bill.

Thing is, Barcelona were already interested back in the day when he was at the Old Trafford, but an “anti-Barca” clause prevented the move from happening.

Now that the Argentine is at PSG and enjoying a very strong second half of the season, he’s an enticing target again. He wants the move, as he is on great terms with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano.

Tuttosport had written a while ago that PSG don’t

want to give up on the 29-year-old, who has scored fourteen goals and made eight assists in all competitions., in fact, that the all-round midfielder had desired a move to Manchester even as early as last summer.