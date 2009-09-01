Barcelona are also interested in Nice sensation Jean-Michael Seri.

The Catalans have had the 25-year-old scouted on numerous occasions, and could be targeted next summer. He’s reported to have made it clear that the Nou Camp side would be a priority for him.

This is the same Seri who, when asked about a move to the Premier League, said that

“A departure from Nice? No,” Seri confirmed to local paper

“I had had a

“A great player doesn’t leave as soon as he’s had a great season. One needs to keep playing well, for a number of seasons.”

Seri is part of a side that has broken through, and is coming off a strong performance in a 3-1 win over giants PSG.