Barcelona rival Saints for Nice sensation
02 May at 17:35Barcelona are also interested in Nice sensation Jean-Michael Seri.
Mundo Deportivo (via Le10Sport) claim that Barcelona have joined Leicester City and Southampton for the Nice attacking midfielder, who has scored six goals and made nine assists this season.
The Catalans have had the 25-year-old scouted on numerous occasions, and could be targeted next summer. He’s reported to have made it clear that the Nou Camp side would be a priority for him.
This is the same Seri who, when asked about a move to the Premier League, said that “great players don’t leave as soon as they’ve had a great season.”
“A departure from Nice? No,” Seri confirmed to local paper Nice Matin (via Le10Sport),
“I had had a satisfactory first season here, I needed to prove that it wasn’t a fluke.
“A great player doesn’t leave as soon as he’s had a great season. One needs to keep playing well, for a number of seasons.”
Seri is part of a side that has broken through, and is coming off a strong performance in a 3-1 win over giants PSG.
