Barcelona-Roma 1-0: half time tops and flops

Roma and Barcelona are currently facing off against one another at the Camp Nou as Valverde's side have a 1-0 lead. Roma played a strong first half as the difference between both sides was an unlucky Daniele De Rossi own-goal. Let's see if Roma will be able to bounce back from this unfortunate event in the second half as Di Francesco will surely be hoping for an away goal...



Here you have the half time tops and flops

​

TOPS:



Ivan Rakitic : The Croatian midfielder had a very strong first half as he completed many passes and he hit the post as well.



Lionel Messi: Even if he didn't score, he made numerous dangerous runs and he was also the one who forced De Rossi to score in his own net.



Nelson Semedo: Solid first half of play for Semedo as he completely shut down the right flank of the field.



FLOPS:



Edin Dzeko: It wasn't a terrible half for the Bosnian but he will have to be much more lively if Roma are to score a goal in the second half.



Daniele De Rossi: The Roma legend was having a strong game but he scored an unfortunate own-goal in his own net late in the first half...



@Calcionews89