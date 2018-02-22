Barcelona-Roma 4-1: full time tops and flops

Roma and Barcelona faced off against one another at the Camp Nou as Valverde's side came away with a big 4-1 win. Roma played a strong first half as the difference between the both sides was an unlucky Daniele De Rossi own-goal. Roma were yet again unlucky in the second half as Manolas also scored an own-goal to give Barca a 2-0 lead. Piqué made it 3-0 moments later as Roma got one back thanks to Dzeko but Suarez restored the Blaugrana's 3 goal lead late on as he made it 4-1 for Valverde's team.



Here are the full time tops and flops :​



TOPS:



Lionel Messi: The Argentine wizard did not score tonight but he was everywhere as he proved why he is viewed as one of the best in the history of the game.



Gerard Piqué: The Spanish defender had a strong game at the back as he also scored a goal for his team too.



Luis Suarez: He ran a lot tonight as he capped off his evening with a late goal.



FLOPS:



Daniele De Rossi: He didn't have a horrible game but his first half own-goal really hurt Roma bad.



Kostas Manolas: Similarly to De Rossi, Manolas wasn't too bad on the night but he also scored an own-goal.



Fazio: He struggled against Messi and Suarez's pace as he had a night to forget...



