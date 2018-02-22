Roma face Barcelona away from home tonight with Eusebio Di Francesco who will rely on Radja Nainggolan. The Belgian has recovered in time after the injury picked up in Bologna this past week-end. Nainggolan will be starting at the Nou Camp tonight and the same goes for Leo Messi who has also recovered from an injury and will be included in the starting line-up by Ernesto Valverde.Barcelona will line-up with a classic 4-4-2 formation with Iniesta and Dembélé on the wings, ready to help the attacking tandem with Messi and Luis Suarez. Paulinho is expected to start on the bench. As for Roma, Stephan El Shaarawy will replace Cengiz Under who is out of action due to an injury.(4-4-2): ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Dembélé, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez.(4-3-3): Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Strootman, De Rossi, Nainggolan; El Shaarawy, Dzeko, Perotti.