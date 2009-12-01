Barcelona’s Aleix Vidal refuses Galatasaray switch over terror fears

Barcelona right-back Aleix Vidal is one of the most wanted players in Europe given his status at the Nou Camp. The former Sevilla man is not on good terms with Luis Enrique and is set to leave the club in January. The Spanish wide player, however, is not going to join Galatasaray. The player has snubbed a move to Istanbul over terror fears as many terror attacks have hit the Turkish city over the last few months.



Galatasaray’s director of sport Levent Nazifoglu has confirmed that the player won’t be joining the club in the current transfer window, revealing that fear of new terror attacks is the main reason behind the player’s snub.



“Terrorism has hit us. Terrorism has influenced most of our transfer negotiations. Vidal has refused to join us over terror fears, but he’s not the only player to have done that.”



​Vidal has only five appearances with Barcelona so far this season and is set to leave Barcelona in January. Inter and AC Milan are interested in signing him too.

