Barcelona’s defensive shortlist includes Juve and Liverpool target

Barcelona have no intention of allowing Javier Mascherano to leave in January, which would mean they would be forced to accelerate the process of signing a new centre-back. This is something they had earmarked as a priority for next summer. In any case, La Blaugrana have prepared a list of several players who would be willing to come and fight for their place at Barça, rather than be considered automatic starters like Gerard Piqué and Samuel Umtiti.



Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is among their list of targets, though he would be an expensive option. He would gladly join Barcelona, but the club want to bide their time as they think it could be risky to bring him in midway through the season. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad’s Íñigo Martínez is considered a safe and reliable option, though the Basque club are refusing to accept a penny less than his €32 million release clause.



Lazio’s Stefan de Vrij is also on their radar, as he is well liked within the club’s sports department. However, several other big European clubs such as Juventus and Liverpool are interested in signing the 25-year-old Dutchman. Lyon youngster Mouctar Diakhaby is another one who is rated highly and could be signed at a much more affordable price than some others. At 20 years old, he has a bright future ahead having settled into Ligue 1 brilliantly this season.



(Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)