Barcelona are preparing for life after Neymar. The Brazilian star could complete a record € 222 million move to Psg next week and the blaugrana have already prepared a three-man shortlist to replace O’Ney who is set to become the most expensive player in the history of football.have been shortlisted as possible replacements for the Brazilian star and one of them is the leading candidate to fill the boots of the Brazilian.The Spanish paper, however, reports that Griezmann’s release clause has been raised to € 200 million for this summer given that Atletico Madrid have been handed a one-transfer window ban.The minimum transfer close of the Frenchman will be € 100 million starting from next season, but Barcelona are rushing to sign a replacement for Neymar now.Sport.es believes that Dybala is theand the player is reportedly open to move to the Camp Nou in the summer. Will be become Neymar’s heir at Barcelona?