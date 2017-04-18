Ernesto Valverde has decided to leave Athletic Bilbao at the end of the season.

Reports in Mundo Deportivo claim that Barcelona have been handed a huge boost in their search for a replacement for Luis Enrique with the news that number one targethas decided to leave Athletic Bilbao at the end of the season.

The 53-year-old has always been the favourite to succeed the current man at the helm since his announcement that this would be his last season on the bench at the Camp Nou, now the Catalan journal states that Valverde has notified his current President Josu Urrutia of his decision which could pave the way for him to become the new man in charge of one of the world’s biggest clubs.



Valverde spent two years as a player at the Camp Nou in the late 1980’s before he made the switch to Bilbao. Despite his current employers wanting him to stay, the chance to take on one of the biggest jobs in world football looks to be too good to turn down.