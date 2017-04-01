Barcelona’s plan for AC Milan, Everton winger revealed
01 April at 16:05No secret anymore that Barcelona want to take the product of their academy Gerard Deulofeu back to the Nou Camp at the end of the current campaign. Mundo Deportivo, a Catalan paper which is usually very reliable when it comes to all Barcelona things, believe the LaLiga giants have already decided to activate their € 12 million buy-back clause to take the 23-year-old back to the club.
Deulofeu failed to prove live up to expectations at Everton but is imposing himself as one of the most talented wingers in Serie A as he joined AC Milan in a dry loan deal this past January. The rossoneri do not have any option to make his loan move from Everton permanent but Barcelona can activate a € 12 million buy-back clause by the end of June.
According to reports in Spain, a decision has been made already although Barcelona still have to decide what to do with the player’s future. Barcelona’s next new coach (the most likely is Luis Enrique’s assistant Unzue at the moment) will decide whether to keep him at the club to become a back-up of Neymar, Messi and Suarez or if he will be put in the market in order to free up some cash on top of the € 12 million they will spend to take the product of their academy back to the Nou Camp.
