Barcelona’s plan to sign Griezmann revealed
25 March at 12:00Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is Barcelona’s summer transfer priority, Spanish media reports. After signing the likes of Ousmane Dembélé and Philippe Coutinho over the last six months, the Catalans are also keen to sign the Frenchman who has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract.
Griezmann is reported to have already given green light to a move to the Nou Camp and according to Sport.es the two clubs will soon meet to discuss the player’s transfer fee.
When a release clause is met, the fee of the transfer is due to be paid in a single transaction and that’s exactly what Barcelona want to avoid.
According to the Catalan paper, the La Liga giants are open to pay a higher fee than the player’s release clause in order to split the payment into two instalments.
Barcelona chiefs will soon meet those of Atletico with the Catalans who are determined to close the deal before after the beginning of July.
