Barça's potential next boss emerges as leading candidate to take over at Argentina as Bauza faces sack
01 April at 11:00Argentina FA have reportedly decided to sack national team boss Edgardo Bauza following the team’s poor results in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers. Argentina are in serious danger not to qualify for next summer’s competition not to mention that the team’s playing style has dramatically lowered since Bauza took over at Argentina less than one year ago.
Argentina are also going to play the next three games without their star Lionel Messi who has been handed a four-game ban. Argentina have only managed one win in the last eight games without Messi, whilst they won five out of six with the Barcelona star on the pitch.
The Argentinean FA’s decision is going to be announced on Monday when representatives of the FA will meet Bauza to discuss the terms of his contract’s termination.
Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Bauza. The Argentinean tactician has recently admitted to be dreaming of coaching Lionel Messi amid reports of him being a candidate to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona. Sampaoli has a € 1.5 million release clause included in his contract with Sevilla.
